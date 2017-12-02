Dec. 2 hoops roundup: WMU, Cornerstone, GVSU, DU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy Saturday for college basketball around West Michigan.

Three of the region’s collegiate teams were in action throughout the afternoon, including a double-header between Grand Valley State and Davenport’s men’s and women’s teams.

Oakland 78, WMU 73

Western Michigan was unable to come out on top of a game that went down to the final moments against Oakland University in University Arena Saturday.

The Broncos took a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime, but were unable to keep up the forward momentum in the second half. At one point in the second half, the Golden Grizzlies went on an 18-3 run to take a double digit lead.

WMU was able to get the lead down to three with the ball and 17 seconds to go, but a turnover gave the Golden Grizzlies the possession and ultimately a five-point victory.

Wilder led the way for the Broncos with 24 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

Cornerstone (No. 2) 83, Indiana Tech (No. 5) 65

Cornerstone improved its record to 3-0 against top-five opponents in the 2017-18 season with a win at home Saturday.

The Golden Eagles maintained a lead throughout the game after jumping out to a 9-2 start early in the first half. Indiana Tech was able to keep the game within 10 points for most of the second half.

In the final portion of the second half, Cornerstone used its defense to go on a 13-4 run and pull away to a double-digit victory.

Cornerstone was led in scoring by Sam Vander Sluis, who finished the game with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go along with 15 rebounds.

Men’s: Davenport 66, GVSU 55

The free throw line told the story of this West Michigan matchup, in more ways than one.

The Lakers held Davenport to under 34 percent shooting from the floor Saturday, but surrendered 28 free throw attempts to the Panthers’ offensive attack.

Davenport converted on 24-of-28 free throws in the contest compared to just 6-of-8 for GVSU.

At halftime, the universities’ presidents also squared off in a free throw contest, which mirrored the result of the game. as Davenport President Dr. Pappas defeated GVSU President Dr. Haas.

It was a historical game for both programs, as it was the first time the school’s met as in-conference opponents and the first time Davenport came out with a victory in the series’ history.

Women’s: GVSU 75, Davenport 41

After jumping out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter, GVSU kept their foot on the gas and cruised to a victory Saturday.

Defense was the key to the Lakers’ victory, holding the Panthers to 14 points or less in each quarter.

Senior Taylor Parmley and sophomore Jenn DeBoer each paced the offense with 16 points.

