Ferris State falls in national quarterfinals

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a game that came down to the final seconds.

Unfortunately for the Ferris State Bulldogs, it wasn’t one that ended in their favor as they fell 16-14 to Harding on a 20-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bulldogs took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter on a Davontae Harrington touchdown run from 10 yards out, which they held until the final moments.

However, Harding was able to advance its final drive down the field to set up a 20-yard field goal attempt for kicker Tristan Parsley, which he converted to advance his team to the NCAA Division DII semifinals.

Harrington also scored a touchdown in the first quarter, giving FSU a 7-3 lead at the time.

