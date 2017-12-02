FSU Big Rapids secure in place alert lifted

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University has lifted its secure in place advisory for its Big Rapids campus.

An emergency alert was sent out at 5:51 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man with a gun near North Residence Hall on campus.

A second alert sent at 6:11 p.m. said a Snapchat photo of a male with a gun possibly on FSU’s campus was seen, which posed no specific threat. University police are searching for the person who posed with the gun.

FSU Campus Safety Sgt. Bruce Borkovich said there were not threats of a shooter and no crime was committed. He said police are trying to verify the situation behind the photo and if the gun in it is real.

Brokovich said it is unknown if the people in the photo were students, but it was taken on campus.

As a precautionary measure, the University Center, the Student Recreation Center and all residence halls were in the process of being locked down, according to a university statement.

Updates will be provided on Ferris State’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

