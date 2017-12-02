Kalamazoo realtor donates bikes to Toys for Tots

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo realtor is making sure kids will have a happy holiday by making a generous donation to Toys for Tots.

Five Star Realty’s Julie Reisner is donating one bike to Toys for Tots this year for every home bought or sold through her.

On Saturday, she presented 58 bike to the Sundowners 4×4 Club’s Toys for Tots parking lot takeover.

Every bike is labeled with a client’s name and will be delivered to a child in need during the holiday season.

There was also a nearly $3,000 donation given to the organization.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

