Kzoo Twp. police investigating armed robbery

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of Sweetwater’s Donut Shop.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the donut shop, located at 2138 Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Township, police said.

Police said the victim entered the suspect’s car in the parking lot and reported being robbed at gunpoint. Investigators determined the people involved knew each other and had planned to meet at the location.

Police said it is believed the victim was specifically targeted and there is no public threat.

The suspects are three males in their mid-20s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

