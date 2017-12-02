MI senators react to tax bill passage

Related Coverage Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Every Senate Democrat voted no on the Republican tax bill, which includes Michigan U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

Both have argued against the GOP plan to overhaul the tax code, arguing it won’t benefit the middle class like Republicans say.

The tax bill was passed early Saturday with a 51-49 vote.

In a statement sent to 24 Hour News 8 Saturday morning, U.S. Sen. Peters said:

“There is no question our tax code should be fairer, simpler and fiscally responsible. Unfortunately, the bill passed by the Senate will add over a trillion dollars to our national debt just to pay for permanent corporate tax cuts that benefit wealthy shareholders and corporate executives – while Michigan’s middle class families will see only small, temporary tax breaks. “The Senate had an opportunity to rise above party and craft bipartisan tax reform that truly focused on middle class families and helped to raise wages. Instead, Senate Republicans rammed through a bill written behind closed doors that will force our children and grandchildren to foot the bill for their financially reckless plan. I’m extremely disappointed Senate Republicans refused to come to table and work toward a commonsense, fiscally sustainable tax policy that strengthens the middle class and grows our economy.”

U.S. Sen. Stabenow also released a statement on the late-night vote:

“I’ve said from the beginning that we need tax reform that makes the tax system simpler, puts more money in your pocket, closes tax loopholes that send jobs overseas and supports small businesses and farms across Michigan. Unfortunately, that isn’t at all what this Republican bill does. “I voted no because I could not support raising taxes on middle-class families, seniors, and farmers and leaving Michigan families without health insurance to pay for huge tax giveaways for the wealthiest one percent of Americans. “This was a lost opportunity to work together in a bipartisan way on real tax reform. I will continue working to reform our tax code to help middle-class families, small businesses, farmers, and manufacturers.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., was the only Senate Republican to vote no on the plan. Now the House and Senate will work to reconcile the difference between their two plans.

President Donald Trump stated on Twitter he looks forward to signing a final bill before Christmas.

