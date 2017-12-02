Michigan files lawsuit for imprisoned author’s assets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wants the assets of a prisoner who has written a book of short stories about life behind bars.

The Detroit News reports that the state filed a lawsuit against Curt Dawkins in October, seeking 90 percent of his assets. The lawsuit cites a law that allows assets to be seized to reimburse the state for housing a prisoner.

Dawkins is serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of Thomas Bowman in Kalamazoo while on drugs in 2004. He’s at a prison in Coldwater.

Dawkins’ three children say the lawsuit is unfair. Money from sales of “The Graybar Hotel” was intended to help them pay for their education.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

___

Information from: The Detroit News

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

