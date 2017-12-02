Photos: Christmas for the Animals 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo held its annual holiday event to celebrate the last day of the season at the zoo on Saturday.
The zoo was decorated with Christmas lights and kids were able to take part in all kinds of activities.
Here are some photos from the event:
Christmas for the Animals 2017
Christmas for the Animals 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine