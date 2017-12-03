Authorities: 1 killed in VB Co. crash

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree early Sunday.

It happened at 4:36 a.m. on 45th Street near County Road 388 in Bloomingdale Township. Bloomingdale Township is west of Gobles.

Details are limited, but authorities say one person was killed in the crash. Details about the who the victim was, as well as what caused the crash, were not immediately available. More information is expected to be released soon.

Check back for further updates.

