Authorities searching for missing Kzoo Co. teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kalamazoo County teen.

Katie Lynn Jordan, 17, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at Borgess Medical Center near the front parking lot of Gull Road and Shaffer Street by a friend, authorities said.

When a family member arrived to pick her up from the location at 10:30 p.m., she was not near the location and hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since, authorities said.

Jordan does not have a phone and hasn’t posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

