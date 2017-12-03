Deputies: 2 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County deputies say two motorcyclists were killed in a crash with a car Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of East H Avenue and Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said both people who were on the motorcycle were killed. It is not known if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

The intersection of East H Avenue and Sprinkle Road is shut down while deputies investigate, VanDyken said.

This is a developing story.

