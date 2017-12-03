Former GR mayor Robert Boelens dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lifetime West Michigan resident and former mayor of Grand Rapids Robert Boelens has died at the age of 92.

He was Grand Rapids’ mayor from 1970-71, and also worked for the city in other departments.

He is survived by his children, seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 2740 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pederson Funeral Home, located at 127 N Monroe St. NE in Rockford.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

