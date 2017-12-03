GRPD: Crash ejects person off I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a crash that sent one person flying off of the highway early Sunday morning.

Sergeant Tom Bush told 24 Hour News 8 that officers were heading to a reported crash on the northwest side of the city when they were dispatched to another crash on I-196 W, just past the Lane Ave entrance ramp.

Bush said their preliminary investigation suggests the two crashes are related, but did not reveal where the initial crash was reported.

The car crashed on I-196 W and Bush said that a “person associated with the vehicle” was sent airborne off the highway and onto Valley Avenue NW.

That person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police on the scene said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived.

GRPD officers would not confirm if the victim was a passenger inside the car or on top of the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

