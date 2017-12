EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The historic Butterball Mansion is once again listed for sale in East Grand Rapids.

While most aren’t able to afford the $1.7 million price tag for the property, it’s still possible to get a piece of it.

The mansion will be holding an estate sale starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Butterball Farms CEO Mark Peters currently owns the home, which was built in 1927 and sits on 2.8 acres.

