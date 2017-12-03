Major Arctic cold front to hit West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The most significant cold spell in a year is set to hit West Michigan early Tuesday morning. The region could see a week or more of highs that don’t warm above freezing.

The storm’s classic strong synoptic low setup will bring strong southerly breezy to the Great Lakes Monday and that will push high temperatures well into the 50s, and 60 degrees is not out of the question. The warmth will continue well into Monday night.

Rain is likely Monday, especially in the morning and late day when a few thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front.

After the cold front pumps in Arctic air Tuesday, we won’t see much show; the air mass will be very dry and there won’t be enough moisture for much more than light snow or flurries, however lake effect snow is likely Wednesday through Friday but that lake effect snow won’t be significant for most areas. Enough to accumulate, yes, but heavy lake effect snow isn’t likely until next weekend because of wind direction.

By next weekend, a clipper system is forecast to drop down and pull in a reinforcing shot of cold air and kick of potentially greater lake snow.

Temperatures are likely to stay mostly colder than normal for the rest of the month of December as Arctic air generally sits near the Great Lakes.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Kyle Underwood will be discussing what to expect during a Facebook Live this evening, which can be found here.

