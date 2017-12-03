Mel Trotter preparing for cold weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With colder weather quickly approaching West Michigan, organizations helping homeless people stay out of the cold are getting ready.

Grand Rapids-based Mel Trotter ministries said it has began preparing for the cold by adding extra beds. The organization can hold up to 400 people.

It will also place its winter rules into effect when temperatures get below freezing, which means people are turned away even if they show up after the 6:30 p.m. curfew.

A Mel Trotter spokesperson said it also has emergency staff prepared to help people directly or get them referred to other resources they may need.

