Michigan, Michigan State receive bowl destinations

Michigan State, Madre London
Michigan State running back Madre London, center, dives over Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel, bottom, to score a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The matchups are set.

Michigan will take on South Carolina on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay in the Outback Bowl after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.

The two teams last met in the 2013 Outback Bowl, which South Carolina won 33-28. South Carolina finished its season with an 8-4 record.

Michigan State will head to Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Dec. 28 to face off against Washington State, which finished with a 9-3 record in the PAC-12.

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines this season and went on to finish with a 9-3 record.

 