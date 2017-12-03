Michigan, Michigan State receive bowl destinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The matchups are set.

Michigan will take on South Carolina on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay in the Outback Bowl after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.

TAMPA BOUND! Michigan is heading to Tampa to play South Carolina in the @outbackbowl on New Year's Day! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/AoCjquZUsA — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2017

The two teams last met in the 2013 Outback Bowl, which South Carolina won 33-28. South Carolina finished its season with an 8-4 record.

Michigan State will head to Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Dec. 28 to face off against Washington State, which finished with a 9-3 record in the PAC-12.

Spartan Nation, see you in San Diego at the @HolidayBowlGame vs Washington State #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/7AoXvJTF8d — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) December 3, 2017

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines this season and went on to finish with a 9-3 record.

