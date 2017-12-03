Michigan, Michigan State receive bowl destinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The matchups are set.
Michigan will take on South Carolina on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay in the Outback Bowl after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
The two teams last met in the 2013 Outback Bowl, which South Carolina won 33-28. South Carolina finished its season with an 8-4 record.
Michigan State will head to Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Dec. 28 to face off against Washington State, which finished with a 9-3 record in the PAC-12.
The Spartans defeated the Wolverines this season and went on to finish with a 9-3 record.