Report: Silverdome demolition did not go according to plan

Related Coverage Judge signs deal to demolish Silverdome

PONTIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — An official tells WDIV-TV that the demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome did not go as planned.

The first series of explosions at the stadium were set for Sunday, according to WDIV

An official on the scene told Local 4 that the demolition didn't go according to plan. — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) December 3, 2017

WDIV reported that the explosions were scheduled to happen at 8:30 a.m. and would break the metal beams used to keep the roof inflated at the perimeter of the stadium.

In March, a judge approved a deal between the city of Pontiac and the owner of the Pontiac Silverdome to get rid of the stadium. The Detroit Free Press says Triple Investment Group has until June 9 to apply for a permit and announce the date of destruction.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman says it’s possible that implosion will be part of the strategy to bring down the Silverdome. The Lions played in Pontiac in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001.

It was also the home of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

The enormous parking lot lately has been used to store Volkswagen cars related to the company’s emissions scandal.