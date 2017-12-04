2 surrender after hours-long standoff in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An hours-long standoff in Grand Rapids ended peacefully Monday morning.

Police were called around midnight for reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Carrier Street NE. Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman fighting in the street. When the woman fled the scene, the man shot at her vehicle.

A short time later, police found the victim’s vehicle with bullet holes in the 200 block of Travis Street NE. A perimeter was setup around the house to determine if the suspect was inside.

Around 7 a.m., the victim left house and told authorities the suspect and another man were inside. The two men exited the house and surrendered to police.

There are no reports injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the 200 block of Travis Street between Coit and Lafayette avenues while authorities investigate.

