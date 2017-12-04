28th St. closed due to crash; hundreds without power

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of 28th Street at Radcliff Avenue near the Woodland Mall are closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 28th Street and Radcliff Avenue in Kentwood. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

A power line was knocked down during the crash. More than 1,200 people in the area are without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that investigators believe the driver fell asleep before crashing into the high-voltage power line. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

