Ana Carrillo’s body was at suspect’s mom’s property

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Ana Carrillo’s body was found on the property of the mother of the man accused of killing her, authorities finally confirmed more than three weeks after the remains were discovered.

Carrillo’s body was found on Nancy DeCamp’s property along Maguire Avenue near 3 Mile Road northeast of Grand Rapids, Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Mark Easterly told 24 Hour News 8 Monday afternoon.

DeCamp is the mother of Andrew Hudson, who is charged with Carrillo’s murder. Hudson is Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and the mother of her children.

At a status conference Monday, Kent County prosecutors told a judge they were giving Hudson two weeks to decide whether he’ll take the plea agreement they offered. If he rejects the deal, he won’t get any other offers and the case will head to trial. Details of the proposed plea agreement were not discussed in court.

Carrillo’s mom, Birdie Carrillo, told 24 Hour News 8 after the conference that the family always felt her body was at the DeCamp property.

Carrillo, a 35-year-old mother of three, was last seen alive Sept. 3 and her body was recovered Nov. 9. On the day the remains were found, a neighbor told 24 Hour News 8 she saw investigators digging and sifting through dirt at DeCamp’s property.

Carrillo’s death certificate states she died at Hudson’s Wyoming home. Authorities say they found blood spatter and other blood evidence at that home, as well as remnants of women’s clothing in a burn barrel behind the house. Two of Hudson’s family members testified the day before Carrillo’s body was found that during a family meeting following her disappearance, Hudson said something along the lines of “If they find the body, I’m f***ed.”

DeCamp, as well as Andrew Hudson’s father and the father’s longtime girlfriend, all face perjury charges in the Carrillo case.

A memorial service for Carrillo held at Grand Rapids last week was standing room only.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

