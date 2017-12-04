Class-action suit: Wolverine dumped at GR landfill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide is facing its first federal class-action lawsuit in connection to the dumping of waste at the center of well contamination concerns north of Grand Rapids.

The contaminated wells identified so far are all in the Belmont area and elsewhere around Rockford, where Wolverine is based, but the lawsuit filed Friday says one of the places the shoe manufacturer dumped toxic chemicals was the old Butterworth Landfill within Grand Rapids’ city limits.

The eight plaintiffs on board so far say they are worried not only about their private property and wells, but also the potential impact that Wolverine tannery and manufacturing waste may have on city water.

The lawsuit claims that Waste Management, which owns the landfill, failed to make sure toxic chemicals never reached aquifers and drinking water supplies, nor did it work to remediate the area.

The landfill, which now links some Kent County trails, is on the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s list of Superfund Sites in Michigan; the Superfund program is aimed at redevelopment of hazardous or contaminated land.

The chemical discovered in residential wells causing the most concern is PFAS, which could previously be found in the Scotchgard that Wolverine used to waterproof shoes. PFAS is a likely carcinogen and has also been linked to other illnesses — though Wolverine has seemed to downplay the potential health risks.

The 55-page lawsuit against Wolverine, Scotchgard manufacturer 3M and Waste Management alleges negligence leading to serious health problems, private and public nuisance because of the companies’ reckless behavior and product liability problems.

Plaintiffs claim Wolverine failed to fix a defective design even though the company knew about it and never warned residents near dumps there may be danger.

Wolverine is offering to foot the bill for whole-house water filtration systems for hundreds of homes in Plainfield and Algoma townships where contamination has been detected.

The lawsuit noted the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is looking in to reports of possible Wolverine dumping at 75 sites — though it’s important to note that only a fraction of those have been confirmed. The state has not provided a list of the locations it is investigating.

Eight other individual lawsuits have already been filed against Wolverine, and lawyers say there will likely be more.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

