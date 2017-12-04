Comstock Twp. says no to medical pot facilities

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After five months of study, Comstock Township has decided not to allow medical marijuana businesses.

In front of a packed house Monday, the township board voted 5-2 to opt out of new state rules that allow for medical marijuana facilities.

Township trustees heard more than half an hour of public comment before deciding they were not ready to allow manufacturing facilities or dispensaries. The township may revisit the matter later and change its policy.

“We’ve all agreed that opting out doesn’t have to be a no forever,” Township Clerk Michelle Mohney said. “It’s a no for now and then we can move on. It’s not saying that we’ll never look at it again.”

Some trustees were worried about the message that would send to medical marijuana businesses looking to move in if township leaders change their minds later.

“I think opting out sends the wrong message that we are closed-minded and we will not consider this,” Trustee David Camburn said.

