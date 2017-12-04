2nd try a charm: Crews implode part of Pontiac Silverdome

PONTIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — It took two tries, but a portion of the Pontiac Silverdome has been reduced to rubble.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, Andamo demolition crews imploded the upper section of the iconic stadium.

>>App users: Watch the successful Silverdome implosion here.

A similar attempt Sunday morning failed, but Andamo said its blasts weakened the structure.

The Lions played at the venue from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

The parking lot surrounding the stadium has recently served as a storage site for Volkswagen cars tied to the company’s emissions scandal.

