Donate your outgrown dress clothes to help a student’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Job interviews can be scary, and its always important to look your best. What if YOU could help someone nail that dream job interview with nothing more than an outgrown suit or dress shirt you have in your closet. Two West Michigan businesses are helping students at Ferris State University do just that!

Goodwill, Ferris State University, and Inclusion Office have partnered to gather suits for men and women looking for a suit for their first job interview. This year they are looking for assistance with the 19th annual Santa Brings a Lawsuit donation Drive.

They are looking for suits, shirts, dresses, ties and shoes you no longer wear and are willing to donate. The clothes will be available to students at no cost and students keep the outfits they choose.

Donations are tax deductible and will be accepted between Dec. 4 and Dec. 22 at:

Schnelker, Rassi and McConnell, PLC – 44 Grandville SW Suite 200

1-80-DryClean – 5355 Northland Drive NE Suite C

Grand Rapids Bar Association – 161 Ottawa Ave NE Suite 203-B

