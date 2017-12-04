Find something special for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Right about now, we’re all about trimming the tree, getting our Christmas decorations up, entertaining, and exchanging holiday gifts!

We know of a couple places where you can go to help get all those things done… Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique and Dutton General Store.

They’re both having a Christmas Open House and Rachael got the chance to stop by for a preview!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Holiday Open House

Monday through Saturday

Ornaments buy 2 get 1 free – and get them personalized

Myrtle Mae’s – 6464 Broadmoor SE

Open Mon-Fri 9-6, Sat 10-5

Dutton General Store

3422 68th Street SE

Open Mon-Fri 10-6, Sat 10-5

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

