Galesburg votes to fire police chief

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Galesburg ousted its police chief after residents raised concerns that he couldn’t devote enough time to the job.

In a narrow 4-3 vote Monday, the city council decided to fire Jeff Heppler.

Heppler is also the part-time police chief and part-time village manager in the neighboring village of Augusta, so he worked nights in Galesburg. Galesburg Mayor Carl Newton told 24 Hour News 8 that often made it difficult for people in his city to reach Heppler.

The city will start looking for a new chief after doing some reorganization with the Galesburg Police Department and rewriting some job descriptions, which city leaders found to be vague or nonexistent, the mayor said.

In the meantime, the city’s only patrol officer will serve as interim chief.

