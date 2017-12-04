Give something back this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are all about giving, but not necessarily just gifts for your loved ones. It’s a time when we need to think about others – and our expert David Carrier joined us in studio to talk about just that.

In the video above, he discusses their partnership with the United Methodist House of Grand Rapids and the program they do every year “Be a Santa to a Senior.”

They are collecting personal care items and cleaning supplies! Shampoo, conditioner, soap, deoderant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Depends as well as cleaning products – laundry detergent, dish detergent, diswasher detergent, furniture polish, and glass cleaner.

Items will be donated to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren educational support group at United Methodist House in GR.

Donate at any David L Carrier office through the end of the year

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

