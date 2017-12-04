Husband of slain Kalamazoo County mom gets prison

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of a murdered mother of three from Kalamazoo County will likely spend decades in prison.

A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Kevin Stanfill to 26.5 years to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of his 36-year-old wife, Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill.

Kevin Stanfill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case in October. In turn, prosecutors dismissed three other counts against him in connection in the case.

Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill’s body was recovered from a field north of Kalamazoo in mid-January, months after the couple got into an argument that ended in gunfire, according to testimony from Kevin Stanfill’s sister.

Jerri Stripling said after the shots sounded, her brother ran back to the van they were all riding in and told her “If you tell on me, I will kill you too.”

Stripling testified she contacted police and led them to the body in Cooper Township after getting into a violent altercation with her brother.

She testified that Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill actually purchased bullets for the gun as requested by her husband hours before her death.

Stripling admitted she lied to police before telling them the version of events she now claims is true.

The judge is crediting Kevin Stanfill for 325 days already served behind bars.

