Man suspected of credit card fraud in 2 counties

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a credit card fraud suspect.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says two people reported their credit card information was used to make purchases in Plainwell and Otsego. Authorities say they think the same person is also making fraudulent purchases in the Kalamazoo area.

Investigators have not specified the value of the ill-gotten merchandise.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s standing about 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short brown hair. He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Impala that has tinted rear windows. The sheriff’s office provided a surveillance photo of him in a Monday press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office Detective Mark Lytle at 269.673.0500 ext. 4286 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

