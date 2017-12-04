Memorial services held for slain teacher Theresa Lockhart

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Schoolcraft teacher believed to have been murdered by her husband has been laid to rest.

Family and friends gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalamazoo Monday to say goodbye to Theresa Lockhart.

Respecting her family’s request, 24 Hour News 8 stayed outside the church during the burial Mass.

Theresa Lockhart’s family greeted dozens of people who showed up to pay their respects. A graveside service for her took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming.

Theresa Lockhart’s online obituary listed her death on May 18 – the same day she was last seen alive. She was reported missing two days later by her employer.

Authorities discovered her body in a shallow grave at the Allegan County State Game area on Tuesday, Oct. 24, hours after they found her husband dead at their home following an apparent suicide.

Authorities say Christopher Lockhart left a letter confessing to strangling Theresa Lockhart the night of May 18 after getting into an argument with her. He also left and a map showing where his wife’s body could be found.

A medical examiner said based on the state of Theresa Lockhart’s body, he could not determine what specifically caused her death. However, he said given the circumstances of the case, she likely “died of homicidal means, probably of asphyxia due to strangulation.”

