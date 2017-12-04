MI awards nearly $382K to curb campus sex assaults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three colleges and universities in West Michigan are among those getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants aimed at curbing sexual assaults on campus.

A total of 13 colleges and universities are getting $381,929 in state funding from the Campus Sexual Assault Grant Program, according to a Monday announcement from First Lady Sue Snyder.

At $83,342, the largest grant awarded during this round is going to Western Michigan University for a project titled “Empowering Social Action and Engaging Men in Preventing Power-Based Violence.”

The grant program awarded $41,800 to Kalamazoo College for its project, titled “Peer Education Through Green Dot Bystander Intervention.”

Additionally, Grand Valley State University is getting $39,472 for a project titled “The Power of the Peer in Consent and Bystander Intervention Education.”

The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Central Michigan University also made the cut for state grant funding.

Grant recipients have until Nov. 30, 2018 to use the funding. The state is already accepting online applications for another road of grants. Those applications are due at noon on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

