GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Star gazers were treated to an exceptionally bold sight in the night sky this weekend, as the supermoon made its appearance.
>>Photos: Supermoon over West Michigan
Supermoon over West Michigan
Supermoon over West Michigan x
Supermoons happen roughly once a year and occur when a full moon happens at the same time its orbit passes close to Earth.
If you snapped a picture during the celestial show, we’d like to see it. Send it to ReportIt@woodtv.com with a brief description.