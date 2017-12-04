Photos: Supermoon over West Michigan

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
supermoon
The supermoon glows over Alto on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Gale Bloemers/ReportIt)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Star gazers were treated to an exceptionally bold sight in the night sky this weekend, as the supermoon made its appearance.

>>Photos: Supermoon over West Michigan

Supermoon over West Michigan

Supermoons happen roughly once a year and occur when a full moon happens at the same time its orbit passes close to Earth.

If you snapped a picture during the celestial show, we’d like to see it. Send it to ReportIt@woodtv.com with a brief description.