Tax reform: GOP scenarios to seal the deal

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Congress is getting ready to tackle its top priority this month: tax reform.

Lowering the corporate tax rate and simplifying the tax code has long been a policy priority and political rallying cry for Republicans.

With the Senate following the House’s lead and passing its version of the tax reform bill, both plans will have to be combined into a version that is palatable to more conservative House members and moderate Senators.

NARROW MARGIN

If Democrats vote along party lines, Republicans have a two-vote majority to pass the amended plan, if the entire party can agree on it.

If just two Republicans turn down the bill, Vice President Mike Pence could cast the deciding tie-breaking vote. However, if three Republicans oppose the bill, it would be dead.

Getting the 50 votes necessary could be an uphill battle, but it’s one Republicans think is vital as they close in on next year’s mid-term elections.

