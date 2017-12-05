Corner Bar pleads for return of items salvaged after fire

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of Rockford’s iconic Corner Bar are pleading for the return of salvaged items from their burned restaurant which recently disappeared from the property.

In a post shared hundreds of times on Facebook, the Corner Bar says someone took a window and small part of the restaurant’s Wall of Fame, which were saved from gutted restaurant. The Corner Bar says the items were propped against a fence before they disappeared.

“We REALLY would like to have them back… no questions asked,” the post states.

The Corner Bar is asking whomever may have the items to leave them at Aunt Candy’s Toy Company, located across the street from the bar, at 63 Courtland Street.

An hourslong blaze fueled by an open gas line gutted the Corner Bar in August. Its owners have vowed to rebuild, with new construction beginning as soon as this week.

