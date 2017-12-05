Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Consumers truck

Related Coverage High winds knock out power to thousands in MI

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Consumer Energy truck in Kalamazoo County Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of West B and Douglas avenues in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern told 24 Hour News 8 that the motorcyclist was killed after a rear-end collision with a Consumers Energy truck. No Consumers Energy workers were injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Consumers Energy crews are out working to restore power to thousands due to high winds across West Michigan Tuesday.

