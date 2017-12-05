Crash sends three to hospital in Kent Co.

SAND LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday due to a crash in Sand Lake.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E 136th Avenue and Cottonwood Avenue, dispatchers said.

One person involved in the crash was airlifted to an area hospital and two others were taken via ambulance, dispatchers said.

Details on what caused the crash and the condition of those involved were not immediately available.

More details will be provided as they become available. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

