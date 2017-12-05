Details of plea deal in murdered mom murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of killing Ana Carrillo has two weeks to plead guilty to second-degree murder or face trial on charges of open murder.

24 Hour News 8 has confirmed the offer made to Andrew Hudson, but the details of what sentence the prosecution will be asking for from Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan have not been disclosed.

On Monday, Wyoming police confirmed that Carrillo’s body was found Nov. 9 on the property of Hudson’s mother, Nancy DeCamp.

Police had searched that property not long after Carrillo’s disappearance Sept. 3 when she was last seen alive in Wyoming.

But it was after police interviewed Hudson they returned to the DeCamp’s home near 3 Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids Township, east of East Beltline Avenue and did a more extensive search which led to Carrillo’s remains.

DeCamp is currently charged with perjury in the case along with Hudson’s father and the father’s girlfriend.

Carrillo’s death certificate states she died at Hudson’s Wyoming home. Police allegedly found blood spatter and other blood evidence at that home and remnants of women’s clothing in a burn barrel behind the house.

Carrillo was a mother of three children — all fathered by the man accused in her homicide.

Hudson, a repeat criminal offender, remains in the Kent County Jail without bond where he is also charged with tampering with evidence.

