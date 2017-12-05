Engaging millions in largest data research project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year Spectrum Health was one of several health care organizations to receive a grant from the National Institutes for Health to help lead the largest US research program on precision medicine. Dave Chesla and Connie Adams are here to tell us more about how you can be a part of making history.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The All of Us Research Program is a long-term study looking to engage one million people to build the largest data research ever in the U.S.

The goal is to improve the treatment of disease and to find cures based on an individual’s make-up. Often, medicine and treatments are delivered in a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits all approach. The problem with this approach is that a medical treatment that works for one person might not work for another. By looking at our individual habits, our living environment and genetic makeup, this study will help them tailor the right treatments for the right person at the right time.

Benefits of Participating:

Access to study information and data about you

Learn about your own health indicators

Participate in other studies

Help change the future of health care

You can join if you:

Are a Spectrum Health patient

18 years or older

Live in the United States

Are healthy or have a long-term illness

Are Insured or uninsured free of charge

If you’re interested in joining the All of Us Research Program, please visit:

Be One in a Million

All of Us Research Program

Website: Spectrumhealth.org/allofus

or call toll free, 833.564.6255

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

