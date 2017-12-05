Engaging millions in largest data research project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year Spectrum Health was one of several health care organizations to receive a grant from the National Institutes for Health to help lead the largest US research program on precision medicine. Dave Chesla and Connie Adams are here to tell us more about how you can be a part of making history.
The All of Us Research Program is a long-term study looking to engage one million people to build the largest data research ever in the U.S.
The goal is to improve the treatment of disease and to find cures based on an individual’s make-up. Often, medicine and treatments are delivered in a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits all approach. The problem with this approach is that a medical treatment that works for one person might not work for another. By looking at our individual habits, our living environment and genetic makeup, this study will help them tailor the right treatments for the right person at the right time.
Benefits of Participating:
- Access to study information and data about you
- Learn about your own health indicators
- Participate in other studies
- Help change the future of health care
You can join if you:
- Are a Spectrum Health patient
- 18 years or older
- Live in the United States
- Are healthy or have a long-term illness
- Are Insured or uninsured free of charge
If you’re interested in joining the All of Us Research Program, please visit:
- Be One in a Million
- All of Us Research Program
- Website: Spectrumhealth.org/allofus
- or call toll free, 833.564.6255