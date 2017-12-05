Find something that sparkles this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you stumped on what to get that someone special in your life for Christmas? Why not something that sparkles? Today, we have Trent Almassian here from Almassian Jewelers to show off some beautiful jewelry that is the perfect gift for the holidays.

Almassian Jewelers are independent jewelers who pride themselves on exceptional customer service. They offer a wide variety of rings, bracelets, necklaces and watches and create custom pieces as well. They do custom work, jewelry repair, watch repair, appraisals and jewelry cleaning and inspection.

Almassian Jewelers

1144 East Paris Avenue – Grand Rapids

(616) 949-8888

www.almassianjewelers.com

