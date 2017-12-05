First Arctic cold front will kick off lake-effect snow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe Arctic cold front has dropped temperatures more than 30 degrees from Monday night to Tuesday night and more cold air is on the way.
The cold air moving across Lake Michigan will kick off several rounds of lake-effect snow, the first of which arrives Wednesday evening and lasts into Thursday afternoon.
The wind will be strong Wednesday, but not as strong as it was Tuesday. There’s indication this bitter cold air mass will generally stay around through most of December.
