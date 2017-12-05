First Arctic cold front will kick off lake-effect snow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe Arctic cold front has dropped temperatures more than 30 degrees from Monday night to Tuesday night and more cold air is on the way.

This map from Tuesday evening showing the major drop in temps over the previous 24 hours.

The cold air moving across Lake Michigan will kick off several rounds of lake-effect snow, the first of which arrives Wednesday evening and lasts into Thursday afternoon.

Map: Only light snow is expected during the day Wednesday.

Map: The heavier lake-effect snow comes Wednesday night and Thursday and has prompted West Michigan’s first winter weather advisory of the season.

The wind will be strong Wednesday, but not as strong as it was Tuesday. There’s indication this bitter cold air mass will generally stay around through most of December.

