GR police ID driver in crash that injured man on hood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they’ve identified the driver who caused two hit-and-run crashes, including one that injured a man clinging to the hood of his vehicle.

Officers believe a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man is responsible for the Sunday incidents, which started around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect allegedly hit another vehicle near Fourth Street and Valley Avenue NW.

Police say the suspect tried to leave the scene; that’s when the driver of the other vehicle jumped onto his hood and the passenger in the victim’s vehicle moved to the driver’s seat to follow the suspect.

Officers say the victim remained on top of the suspect’s vehicle until the suspect slammed on his brakes at the Lane Avenue ramp to westbound I-196, in an attempt to lose the other driver.

Police say the impact of the subsequent crash caused the suspect to lose control and roll his vehicle, throwing the other man from the hood and down a grassy hill.

The victim suffered a severe cut to his leg and a broken arm, but investigators said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The woman in the victim’s vehicle wasn’t injured. A 23-year-old woman who was in the suspect’s car sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. Further complicating the search, the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle told police she had just met him, and the suspect’s vehicle was still registered in the prior owner’s name, with no record of who bought the vehicle.

Detectives have since located and interviewed the suspect. Police will be meeting with the prosecutor’s office to determine appropriate charges to file against him.

Investigators are withholding the man’s name until he’s formally charged in the case.

