Hepatitis A cases confirmed at 2 Detroit-area pizzerias

DETROIT (AP) — Health officials are urging customers who consumed food or beverages at two Detroit-area pizzerias to get vaccinated against hepatitis A after workers there tested positive for the liver disease.

The Detroit Health Department said Tuesday it’s investigating a case at Paul’s Pizza on West Vernor in Detroit and urges vaccinations by Friday for anyone who dined at the restaurant between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25.

Also, Oakland County’s Health Division said it has confirmed a case at Papa Romano’s pizzeria on Nine Mile at Telegraph Road in Southfield and urge vaccinations by before Sunday for anyone who dined there between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.

The two cases are the latest in a hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. State health officials confirm more than 550 cases since Aug. 1, 2016.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

