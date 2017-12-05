High winds knock out power to thousands in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people across West Michigan Tuesday.
Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 that as of 5:25 a.m. more than 30,000 customers statewide were without power. The number is expected to increase throughout the day.
As of 5:25 a.m., the following counties have customers without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map:
- Allegan:1,028
- Barry: 234
- Ionia: 160
- Kalamazoo: 2,540
- Kent: 5,123
- Mecosta: 441
- Montcalm: 683
- Muskegon: 2,063
- Newaygo: 282
- Ottawa: 906
- Van Buren: 166
Consumers Energy said most people won’t have power back on until later Tuesday, possibly even Wednesday. Crews will have a better estimated time of restoration after the windy weather has move through West Michigan.
There are reports of power lines down across West Michigan. You should never approach a downed power line. Assume a downed line is a power line rather than a telephone or cable line. Stay at least 25 feet away from the line or anything it is touching. Call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050 immediately.
