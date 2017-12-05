High winds knock out power to thousands in MI





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people across West Michigan Tuesday.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 that as of 5:25 a.m. more than 30,000 customers statewide were without power. The number is expected to increase throughout the day.

As of 5:25 a.m., the following counties have customers without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map:

Allegan:1,028

Barry: 234

Ionia: 160

Kalamazoo: 2,540

Kent: 5,123

Mecosta: 441

Montcalm: 683

Muskegon: 2,063

Newaygo: 282

Ottawa: 906

Van Buren: 166

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outage map

Consumers Energy said most people won’t have power back on until later Tuesday, possibly even Wednesday. Crews will have a better estimated time of restoration after the windy weather has move through West Michigan.

There are reports of power lines down across West Michigan. You should never approach a downed power line. Assume a downed line is a power line rather than a telephone or cable line. Stay at least 25 feet away from the line or anything it is touching. Call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050 immediately.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Michigan Weather Alerts

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

