Inside Butterball Mansion before big estate sale

Related Coverage Historic Butterball Mansion to hold estate sale





EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The historic Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids is having an estate sale this week.

The home is more than 10,000 square feet and almost all of it is filled with stuff for sale.

Built in 1927, the mansion boasts decadence from top to bottom.

“The house is nearly a 100 years old, so it’s been kept up very well,” Becky Lee, owner of Full Circle Estate Sales, said Tuesday as she showed 24 Hour News 8 around. “It was actually built by Harold Fitzgerald, who owned a couple of newspapers in Michigan but preferred to live in East Grand Rapids.”

The Peters family purchased the home in the 1950s. Leo Peters was the owner of Butterball Turkey, hence the home’s name.

“He ended up selling the patent to the turkey, but he ended up keeping the Butterball name because they built such a solid reputation off of that name and from the turkey,” Lee said.

The family now produces gourmet butter. Butterball Farms is run by Leo Peters’ son Mark Peters, who currently lives in the mansion.

“This is one of the most well-known homes in Grand Rapids also filled with a lot of furniture from Grand Rapids,” Lee explained.

There are multiple pieces of Baker and Kindel furniture, some of which are from the first generation of the Peters family that lived in the home. The most expensive item for sale is the Kindel bed in the master bedroom, which is expected to be priced in the thousands of dollars.

Don’t worry: If you can’t afford that or the Waterford crystal, there are plenty of things priced under $30.

Inside the Butterball Mansion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Becky Lee of Full Circle Estate Sales shows 24 Hour News 8's Heather Walker the inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Becky Lee of Full Circle Estate Sales shows 24 Hour News 8's Heather Walker the inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) Inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids before an estate sale. (Dec. 5, 2017) The view of the front yard from inside the Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) The historic Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) The historic Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) The historic Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) The Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017) The Butterball Mansion in East Grand Rapids. (Dec. 5, 2017)

>>App users: Photos of the inside of the mansion

Estate sale details:

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – First-day prices are not negotiable.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Prices are reduced by 25 percent.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 50 percent reduced

There will also be a bid box. If items are not sold by the third day, they will be sold for the highest offer.

The home itself, which sits on about 2.8 acres, is also for sale. There are seven bedrooms, six full and two half baths, a tennis court, wine cellar and original marble floors. It’s listed for $1.7 million.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

