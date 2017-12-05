KCSO seeking vehicle involved in hit and run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South 29th Street and R Avenue E in Scotts, west of Portage, authorities said.

A 29-year-old pedestrian had stopped his vehicle on the south side of 29th Street, stepped out to move a fallen branch from the roadway and was struck by another vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before first responders arrived. Authorities describe the vehicle as a light green, older model Pontiac Oldsmobile that should have front end damage.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

