Public meetings set on underwater oil pipelines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials are kicking off a series of public discussions about the future of twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

They’ll take feedback on a consultant’s report analyzing options for Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5, which runs between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A nearly 5-mile-long segment lies beneath the Straits of Mackinac, which links Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Taylor. The others will be Dec. 12 in St. Ignace and Dec. 13 in Traverse City.

Hosting the meetings are the Michigan Agency for Energy, the state attorney general’s office and the departments of Environmental Quality and Natural Resources.

The report by Dynamic Risk Systems Inc. analyzes six alternatives, including putting the pipelines in a tunnel beneath the straits.

