Rep: John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

The Associated Press Published:
John Mayer
In this April 7, 2017 photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.

A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.

Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded, according to a tweet from Dead & Company.

Mayer, 40, had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.

— 24 Hour News 8 web staff contributed to this report.

Online:

John Mayer website

 