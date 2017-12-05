Rep: John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

NEW YORK (AP) — John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.
A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.
Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded, according to a tweet from Dead & Company.
Mayer, 40, had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.
— 24 Hour News 8 web staff contributed to this report.
