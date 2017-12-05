Walker auto dealership’s license suspended

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The state suspended the license of a metro Grand Rapids car dealership because it wasn’t processing titles on time, officials say.

The Michigan Secretary of State says that Ann Street Auto Sales’ license was suspended Nov. 21.

State investigators started looking into the dealership off Alpine Avenue in Walker after getting complaints from customers and found it failed to file titles and registrations within the state-mandated 15 days. The state said that posed an “imminent risk” to the public.

The dealership had recently been on probation from May 2016 to May 2017.

Anyone with a complaint or who has not received title and registration after purchasing a vehicle from Ann Street Auto Sales is asked to contact the Office of Investigative Services online or call the SOS Fraud Tip Line at 844.372.8356.

