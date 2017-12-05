Winds of change have arrived in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A strong cold front has moved into West Michigan Tuesday bringing with it very strong winds.

Before the arrival of the cold front Monday night, temperatures were in the 60s across West Michigan. It will be the last of the mild temperatures for the remainder of 2017.

The winds also picked up significantly. Here is a sample of the peak wind gust recorded as of early Tuesday morning:

A strong area of low pressure moving through the northern Great Lakes will not only deliver the strong wind Tuesday, but also colder temperatures.

The sustained wind will range from 20 mph to 30 mph with wind gusts between 40mph to 50 mph. The winds will be strongest at the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories across the state. Power outages have been reported and more are likely until the winds subside Tuesday night. Beach erosion will also be an issue with 10- to 14-foot waves with water levels a foot higher than a year ago. Although the waves are impressive to watch, make sure you stay off breakwaters.

The strong wind is ushering the coldest air of the season and a colder pattern that will have staying power. Wind chills will begin in the 30s Tuesday, but will slip into the 20s during the afternoon and eventually the teens tonight.

It will be fairly dry through Wednesday afternoon with lake effect snow showers developing by the evening. They will continue on and off right through the weekend and beyond.

The ground should be white across West Michigan by the Saturday morning. One forecast model is predicting four to six inches near the lakeshore and two to four inches inland.

This is just one forecast model and lake effect can be rather transient so stay tuned for future updates.

